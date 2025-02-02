His Parents Want Him To Go to College, But He’s Happy Working At A Fast Food Restaurant For Now

Hey, not everyone is what you called “career oriented,” you know what I’m saying?

And there’s nothing wrong with that!

To each their own…and all that kind of stuff…

But you and I both know that a lot of parents don’t like it when they hear their kid say they’re gonna work at a fast food joint instead of going to college.

Is this young man wrong for what he’s doing?

Check out his story and see what you think.

AITA for pursuing my personal goals rather than college? “I’m hesitant to attend college because I don’t see much purpose in a degree, especially when people often end up working in fields unrelated to their studies. I’ve shared my concerns with my parents, arguing that I’d rather work for a few years, learn new skills, and even start a business. They believe I can do that while in school, but I think most lessons are quickly forgotten, and hands-on work experience would be more valuable.

He’s under pressure.

They’ve pushed the idea that just having a degree, regardless of the field, is important for my resume. They also tell stories of successful graduates, but I pointed out that many people without degrees are doing well, while some who graduated are in entry-level jobs. Most of my family fits this pattern. My parents still want me to go to college so they can be proud and brag about my degree. I suggested a compromise: I would attend a prestigious school for engineering, a program that could guarantee a good job.

He went his own way.

They agreed to “check into it,” but after two years, they said we couldn’t afford it. So, I started working at Jollibee (a fried chicken place), earning minimum wage. I’m content with my current situation, living with a house given to me by relatives and focusing on things I enjoy like video games and biking. I don’t feel the pressure to pursue a degree anymore, especially since I’m already financially stable and my life goal is more about personal fulfillment than meeting others’ expectations.

They aren’t happy with him…

Now, my parents are disappointed, and they still want me to pursue a degree, even though I’m focused on my own goals. I’ve considered their perspective, but I feel like I’m making the right choice for myself. So, AITA for not going to college and focusing on my own path?”

Check out what folks had to say about this.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another reader said they’re NTA.

This Reddit user agreed.

Another person said they’re an *******.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

He’s feelin’ fine right where he is…

But that feeling might not last.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.