‘I am so glad our photographer captured this on camera.’ – A Man Got Nervous When He Proposed To His Girlfriend, And He Lost His Lunch

We all handle stress differently…

Some people rise to the occasion…and others, well, they toss their cookies.

A woman named Destiny showed TikTok viewers how her man reacted after he asked her to get married…and it wasn’t pretty.

The video shows Destiny’s fiancé down on one knee proposing to her.

Destiny said yes…and then her future husband had a bit of a problem.

The poor guy walked over to some bushes and let loose!

The video’s text overlay reads, “POV: Your fiancé was so nervous to propose to you that the second you said yes, he went and threw up.”

Destiny wrote in the caption, “I am so glad our photographer captured this on camera.”

Check out the video.

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

And this individual spoke up.

This engagement didn’t exactly get off on the right foot…

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.