May 7, 2026 at 4:49 am

‘I am so glad our photographer captured this on camera.’ – A Man Got Nervous When He Proposed To His Girlfriend, And He Lost His Lunch

by Matthew Gilligan

man proposing to his girlfriend

TikTok/@destiny124312

We all handle stress differently…

Some people rise to the occasion…and others, well, they toss their cookies.

A woman named Destiny showed TikTok viewers how her man reacted after he asked her to get married…and it wasn’t pretty.

man proposing to his girlfriend

TikTok/@destiny124312

The video shows Destiny’s fiancé down on one knee proposing to her.

Destiny said yes…and then her future husband had a bit of a problem.

man proposing to his girlfriend

TikTok/@destiny124312

The poor guy walked over to some bushes and let loose!

The video’s text overlay reads, “POV: Your fiancé was so nervous to propose to you that the second you said yes, he went and threw up.”

Destiny wrote in the caption, “I am so glad our photographer captured this on camera.”

man throwing up in bushes

TikTok/@destiny124312

Check out the video.

@destiny124312

I am so glad our photographer capture this on camera lmao #husband #inlove PHOTO CREDIT @Kimberly Clancy VIDEO CREDIT @yourequitelovely

♬ what falling in love feels like x turning page – alex

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 02 21 at 7.54.15 AM I am so glad our photographer captured this on camera. A Man Got Nervous When He Proposed To His Girlfriend, And He Lost His Lunch

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 02 21 at 7.54.30 AM I am so glad our photographer captured this on camera. A Man Got Nervous When He Proposed To His Girlfriend, And He Lost His Lunch

And this individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 02 21 at 7.54.42 AM I am so glad our photographer captured this on camera. A Man Got Nervous When He Proposed To His Girlfriend, And He Lost His Lunch

This engagement didn’t exactly get off on the right foot…

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.

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