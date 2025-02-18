His Sister Borrowed Money From Him And Promised To Pay It Back Quickly, But When He Asked For His Money Back, She Denied Making Such A Promise

Lending money to family or friends can be more complicated than it seems.

AITA for asking my sister when I’d be paid back? A few months ago, my mother asked me for a few hundred dollars. She used it to go on a trip. She promised to give me back an extra $25 for every $100 I lent her. I gave her $400, so she was supposed to pay me back $500.

Before she had the chance to repay me, my sister asked to borrow money. I was low on cash at the time, so I told her she could ask our mother for some of the money she owed me. My sister ended up taking $100, but she never paid me back.

Fast forward to a few months, she went to the casino and lost all her money. She called me, asking if I could lend her some. I didn’t know at the time that she had blown it all gambling, but I was already annoyed because she hadn’t repaid me from before. Still, since she has kids, I relented and offered her $100. Her immediate response was, “That’s all?”

I had already been left unpaid once, and I wasn’t willing to give her more. So I confirmed that $100 was all I was offering. She took it, and promised to pay me back on Monday.

Three days later, on Monday, I asked her if she was going to pay me back. Instead of answering, she just said, “Why?” I asked again, and she repeated, “Why?” I reminded her that she had promised to pay me back Monday. But she flat-out denied ever saying that. Maybe I misheard her over the phone,

Considering she had just bought three subs for $40, I pressed again. I asked when she planned to repay me. At that point, she got angry and snapped at me, “I’m not dealing with this,” as she stormed out of the room. She grabbed the money I had given her and shoved it back into my hands. AITA?

Key takeaway: Only lend money if you don’t want it back.

