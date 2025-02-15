His Sons Carved Their Names Into His Truck With A Rock, So He Scratched ‘DAD’ Across Their Nintendo Switch Screen To Teach Them A Lesson

Teaching kids a lesson isn’t always easy, but sometimes, the perfect opportunity presents itself.

What would you do if your children carved their names into your truck with a rock? Would you punish them the usual way? Or would you find a way to make sure they truly understood their mistake?

In the following story, one man finds himself in this exact scenario and opts for the latter. Here’s the full story:

Brother-in-law ruins his son’s Nintendo switch So my brother and I went together and bought a switch for my 2 young nephews last year for Christmas, along with several accessories. And to say they love it is an understatement… They adore this thing and love talking to their uncles about all of the games they’ve been playing. It actually makes me happy to see as it reminds me of my brother and I when we were younger. (We bonded a lot playing games growing up)

Kids don’t always have the best ideas.

So I guess one day they were outside bored. And as kids do, they had a not-so-great idea or intrusive thought and carved both of their names into the side of their father’s truck using a rock… Now, this isn’t a very nice truck and is really just used to get around the property, but he was very upset nonetheless.

He gave his brother a great idea.

He’s telling me about this happening just the other day, and I say to him, “You know I made sure to put a screen protector on the switch we gave them.” He just stared at me. “So if someone were to write on it, it wouldn’t hurt it.”

He’s leaving it like that for a few weeks.

Skip to now, and the Nintendo Switch has in big, bold letters “DAD” right across the screen. They were mortified. I’m sure he’ll leave it on for a good couple of weeks before telling and removing it to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

Yikes! They must’ve been so upset.

Let’s check out what the readers over at Reddit have to say about their lesson.

This person is not impressed.

Here’s someone who wishes their dad would’ve done this to them.

They had this person fooled until the end.

Sounds like he deserved it.

This will definitely teach them!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.