His Wife Can’t Afford Her Own Plane Ticket For A Family Vacation, So He’s Going Without Her

AITA for not buying my wife a plane ticket so she is missing the family vacation? “My wife is horrible with money, at the beginning of our marriage we pulled our money together and she would use all of it. Her job pays bad compared to mine. So when we combined the money she went crazy. I had many conversations with her over it and even tried to get her to take a money finance class.

Over time it got worse and worse. About a year ago I learned she was in bad credit card debt. I gave her he chose of divorce or we separate our money and she needs to fix her debt ASAP. To her credit she took it seriously and she is fixing her credit card debt. We have separate money and I pay for the bills while her only worry is to buy groceries.

My family has a big vacation coming up and everyone is invited. The trip is to Europe and plane tickets are going to cost 1000+. My parents are going to pay for the resort so the only think needs to be paid is the plane ticket and fun money for the trip. I plan on going. She informed me that she will not be able to afford the ticket. I point out the trip is in about four month so she should be able to save up.

She informed me that she needs to use it for her credit card debt in order to get I paid off. I told her ok and I’ll inform the my family side that she can’t make it. This started an argument that I am not willing to pay for her ticket and me going on vacation without her. I told her this is her own fault and if she was responsible with money we would be here AITA?”

