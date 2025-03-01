His Wife Wakes Him Up At Midnight To Talk About Hotel Prices, But When He Doesn’t React Enthusiastically, She Storms Off And Swears There Will Be No Family Vacation

Sleep is precious, especially when you’re already struggling to get enough.

What would you do if your spouse woke you up in the middle of the night, not for an emergency, but to talk about hotel prices? Would you shake off your exhaustion and discuss it with her? Or would you react with frustration at being startled awake?

In the following story, one husband finds himself in this exact situation, and when he doesn’t respond with the enthusiasm his wife expects, things escalate quickly. Here’s the full story.

AITA For Not Being Excited About Being Woken Up Because My Spouse Found A Hotel She Liked The Price Of So… my wife is my son’s stepmom. Her preferred method of traveling is without him (I won’t get started on my thoughts about that). My birthday is in the middle of January, and hers is five days later. Last November, she decided she wanted to go on a trip for her birthday. Conveniently, it was “for our birthdays,” even though I went in support of what she wanted to do, and we traveled all day on my birthday.

They had a little back and forth.

When she first mentioned the trip, I mentioned my son going and that he would be really interested. She gave 100 reasons for him not to go and asked if I still wanted to take him…. “Ummm, yeah…”

She flipped out and said if he comes, she wants to go to Hawaii for 3 weeks without him. I tossed it back at her and said if he doesn’t come, can we do a family vacation for 3 weeks to Hawaii with him 🤣🤯, yeah, it didn’t go over well.

To say she was excited to plan is an understatement.

Well, we got home, and she came up with the idea of going on a trip with him (omg) for spring break. It blew my mind. It was also interesting how quickly she wanted to go on vacation when her trip cost three times as much as we had expected.

She really startled him.

So today, I had shots in my shoulder because of some severe pain, one side effect is it makes it hard to sleep (had a shot Monday and Tuesday woke up at 4, and today I woke up at 5). I’ve also been sleeping on the couch because it’s more comfortable with my shoulder. So tonight, I had been sleeping and at midnight, she scared me really bad because she just plopped down next to me. I jumped and opened my eyes, and her face was a foot away, staring right at me. I was like, “****, you scared me!”

Here’s where everything went downhill.

She said she didn’t mean to and went straight into talking about a hotel she found and how much it is per night, blah blah blah. She asked what I thought, and being super tired and my heart pounding still, all I could think of was, “I was sleeping.” She jumped up, stomped off swearing at me yelling about she’ll never want to do a family vacation again… Now I’m lying here wide awake, wondering. AITA?

Wow! Things got heated really fast.

Let’s see what advice the folks over at Reddit have to offer them.

As this comment explains, the son was there first.

Great questions.

Here’s someone who’s dealt with a similar situation.

Another great point.

This man needs to wake up!

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.