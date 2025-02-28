His Wife Wanted To Give Him Advice About A Friend’s Resume, But He Told Her He Didn’t Need Her Help

Pipe down, you!

I think we can all agree that no one likes to hear that phrase or anything similar to it, right?

So you can understand why this fella is in hot water!

Did he take things too far?

Read his story and see what you think.

AITA for asking my wife not to contribute to a conversation? “A friend has been asking me to write his CV together for a while, and I kept postponing this because it never really met my priority list (also, I wanted him to take a bit more responsibility). Anyways, he decided to apply to my wife’s company, asked for a reference from my wife and once that was settled my wife pretty much said “you gotta help him with this CV thing, he’s been waiting for your help” So on a Friday afternoon I sent a template and said just “fill this with your experience and we’ll review it tomorrow.”

This wasn’t a simple task.

Slight important point here – I’m not talking about a super easy, 2 minute to prep, fully text, Times New Roman CV, there’s a reason why he was seeking my help, I put a lot of effort into these and they’d look really nice at the end. So sometimes it takes up to 2 hours to fine-tune something. I’ve also written and reviewed countless CVs; so have an eye for detail. Fast-forward to Saturday midday, we’re having a call with my friend, who apparently did no work at all on the template, which leaves me a bit frustrated. My wife at this stage is really pushing me to do this, so honestly; I’m doing it for her pretty much. Now we start working on this, she’s dropping in and out of the room every once in a while. At some stage (about 1 hr in) – a particular thing is being discussed, whether it’s valuable to add or not; and I’m trying to make a strong point, “no it’s not needed” – and honestly just be done with this thing. You can probably figure out from the writing that I was already getting frustrated; because I’m a weird situation. The friend who was supposed to spend some time updating the template did nothing, so we’re writing stuff from scratch.

It was getting old…

My wife practically asked me 15 times to help him out with this It’s Saturday and I really don’t wanna spend my time doing this. I just wanna be done. She comes to the room – and says something like “you wanna know what I think?” – to which I respond “honey we really don’t need another opinion, this is how it should be.” She then insists on giving her opinion and says something that’s not really relevant.

Take a hint!

There’s silence. I again said “thanks but we’re OK – I’m just trying to get this finished, so it’s really OK, just let me do it the way I know it.” She asks my friend what he thinks of the whole thing, and my friend replies “well he’d know this better, so I’ll go with whatever he’s saying”. So now, my wife is furious (and I really can’t understand why). She said that I treated her in a disrespectful way; I’ve told her that if anything, she came in and gave unsolicited advice. She’s also super offended by my friend’s comment on “he’d know this better” – saying that he was applying to her company, and he didn’t even consider her opinion. I told her that that’s fine, because the reason why he reached out to me was that I knew how to write a CV better anyways (and I’ve written my wife’s CV as well) She’s incredibly ****** off about this and not letting it go.”

That didn’t go over very well…

How could he have imagined it would?

