Home Repair Expert Said People Need To Check Their Washing Machines Every Six Months. – ‘What happens is the hard water will freeze these up.’

You’ve probably heard before that it’s important to check on different appliances from time to time, but did you know your washing machine is one of them?

An appliance expert took to TikTok to explain why folks should check on their washing machines every six months.

The man told viewers, “Most homeowners never think to do this, and this tip will save you money and a whole lot of frustration.”

He explained, “You’re gonna want to come to your washer machine box like this. You’re gonna see a cold and hot water supply. You see, these freeze up because we never use them.”

He continued, “You’re gonna turn ‘em every six months just like this to keep ‘em in workable condition. What happens is the hard water will freeze these up, and it’s almost impossible to shut the water off, especially in those emergencies.”

He added, “Don’t use these rubber supplies. Always use braided, stainless steel.”

Check out the video.

Keep that washing machine running for years to come!

