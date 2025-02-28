Homeless Woman Begged Him To Let Her Enter His Apartment Because It Was Cold Outside, But He Refused Since He Didn’t Want To Get In Trouble With His Landlord

Being homeless is truly a tough situation to be in.

This man shares how he used to be homeless, and that’s why he understands and empathizes with homeless people like the homeless woman that showed up outside his apartment.

She was begging for help, and he’s not sure if he made the right decision.

Did he do the right thing? Read the story below and weigh in.

AITA for not letting a homeless woman in my apartment? My homelessness is a very, very long story. But very recently, I’ve gotten an apartment with the help of the city. And I now live on the Southside of Chicago.

This man felt sorry for a homeless woman wanting to enter his apartment.

After a long day of work, when it’s now cold and dark, there was a homeless woman. I felt sorry for her. She asked and begged me to let her in my apartment saying she needed to be somewhere warm and to charge her phone.

He felt deep empathy towards her.

I couldn’t help but have deep empathy. But, at the same time, I didn’t want to get in trouble with my landlord due to having past bad experiences or risk getting taken advantage of. She ended up begging and saying how cold it was outside.

But in the end, he didn’t allow her to enter.

I made the hard decision to leave her there. Should I have let her stay the night in my apartment? Or at least the lobby? I was thinking of the latter but don’t want to risk annoying the neighbors or my landlord.

While that may seem like a hard decision, he doesn’t know her, and she might’ve caused trouble if he’d let her inside.

Let’s see what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This user thinks he shouldn’t feel bad.

Here’s another valid remark from this user.

People are siding with him.

Another honest opinion from this person.

Finally, this person thinks she might abuse his kindness.

Protect yourself first before protecting others.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.