Homeowner Asked A Delivery Truck Driver To Move His Truck So He Could Back Out Of His Driveway, But When The Driver Refused He Maneuvered His Car To Block The Truck And Forced Him To Back All The Way Down The Road

When you live on a narrow street, it can be hard to find a place to park. It can even to drive down the road when other people are around.

What would you do if you were in a hurry to leave, but a delivery truck was blocking your way and they refused to move?

That is what the homeowner in this story experienced, so since he was late anyway, he decided to make life a little bit more difficult for the truck driver.

Let’s read all the details.

You block my driveway? Fine, I’ll block your van. My house has a garage next to it and a driveway to get out of my property and onto the street. The street in front of my house is rather narrow, two cars can’t pass each other safely, and there are no sidewalks. Next to the street are walls (in that area people like to build small stone or concrete walls around their property – not really high (50cm?), but high enough to make it a barrier for cars and such). There are no official stopping restrictions, but due to the narrow street and the numerous driveways it’s obvious that parking on the street is a really bad idea.

Sounds like most delivery drivers are decent people.

Next to my property is a restaurant that gets stuff delivered every now and then.

The kitchen entrance is next to our driveway, the delivery drivers usually park on the parking area across the street so they won’t block traffic (the street is used by residents mainly, so there is not much traffic anyway). On one particular day I had to leave quite urgently as I was heading to the town hall to pick up some documents like my new identity card.

He couldn’t leave.

Exactly on this day a delivery driver decided to park his van next to my driveway just to save some meters of walking. He didn’t block my driveway, but I couldn’t exit my property. Backing up to get out wasn’t an option either because of the concrete walls.

Wow, what an entitled jerk.

When he came out to pick up the next box I kindly asked him to move his van, he denied and pointed out that he turned on his hazard flasher, as if they are entitling him for parking wherever he wants. He continued delivering and left me kinda annoyed because of this entitlement and stupidity. Cue petty revenge: I was sitting in my car, still blocking half the street as I couldn’t get out.

Time for payback.

The delivery driver finally finished his job, started his van and wanted to move forward so he wouldn’t have to back up which obviously was difficult for a truck. He gestured to move away – I could have backed my car 2 or 3 meters so he could pass me and do a U-turn further down the street, but I didn’t. I switched off my engine and switched on my hazard flasher.

He has to know that he brought this on himself.

You could literally see how we went from annoyed to fuming angry in a split second which made me laugh even more. After shouting out some profanities he realized I won’t move, so he had to back up like 300 meters while still yelling and ranting profoundly. I was late for picking up my documents, but couldn’t stop grinning the whole day.

The truck driver acts like this wasn’t all his fault.

Let’s see what the people in the comments on Reddit have to say about this story.

Hazards are not just for parking.

Maybe this will teach him a valuable lesson.

Absolutely, hopefully he learned something.

It was perfectly played.

This person wants to get the driver in trouble.

Parking shouldn’t be so complicated.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.