Hospital Employee Needs A Locker For His Stuff, But When He Claims An Empty Locker As His Own, Someone Else Claims That He Stole Their Things

What would you do if you needed a locker at work, found an empty one and then got accused of stealing stuff that was in the locker?

Remember, the locker didn’t actually have anything in it when you opened it.

In today’s story, one hospital employee finds himself in this situation and decides to prove his innocence without admitting that he was the one who used the locker.

Let’s read all the details.

It’s no one’s locker. Not sure if petty but a good story. I started working at a hospital a few years ago. A Majority of the staff is female and somehow the male lockers by the ICU are used by security. Security used to be by the UIC but they deactivated the ER and security stay in the front lobby.

It seemed like the locker wasn’t being used.

I needed a locker. They were a few not marked or had a lock on them. I took a vacant one. About two days later there is a note on the locker stating, ” You unlawfully removed items from this locker! This locker is not assigned to you! Remove your items and lock or the lock will be cut” end quote.

Time for revenge.

I asked myself, “How can I make this worse.” I found a “lawful” vacant locker adjacent to my unlawfully conquered locker. Also, I found a lock that wasn’t being used. I printed out a MEME of Judge Dredd yelling out, ” I did not break the law. I am the law.” Another MEME below of Judas Priest, “Breaking the law. Breaking the law.” Taped both pictures on the locker and locked it with unknown lock.

The security officer must have lied.

Three days passed and head of security was asking all male staff who is occupying this locker. No one came forward. She claimed that the security officers stuff was in there and that is was stolen. ETC. My conscience: That’s a dame lie and you know it.

There really wasn’t anything in the locker.

Head of security ask should the culprit be given more time to come forward. Me: OH, absolutely not. SERVE THEM SOME JUSTICE. Head of security used a bolt cutters and Wala! Nothing in there. Me: Hmmm, same result as the mystery of Al Capones vault.

Did the security officer get confused about which locker he used?

You can’t take something that was never there.

This is a wild tale.

