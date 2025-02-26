February 26, 2025 at 8:49 am

‘I can’t stand people who take advantage of others.’ – Car Owner Wasn’t Happy That A Car Dealership Tried To Rip Her Off

by Matthew Gilligan

I’m sure that there are some decent auto shops at car dealerships these days, but I stopped doing to them a long time ago because I always felt like they were trying to rip me off…and sometimes they succeeded.

So I can relate to a woman named Jax who posted a video on TikTok and explained why she wasn’t happy after she brought her Jeep in to a dealership for service.

Jax said the dealership gave her a $241 estimate for what a mechanic said might be a serious electrical issue affecting the lights in her car.

She wasn’t happy because she thought the dealership was trying to rip her off, so she decided to take matters into her own hands.

Jax bought a $5 bulb and fixed the light herself.

She said, “If you’re from [San Diego] and you have a Jeep, Dodge, Ram, or Chrysler, please avoid Carl Burger in La Mesa. They are swindlers.”

The caption to Jax’s video reads, “I can’t stand people who take advantage of others. Did they think I was stupid?”

Check out the video.

Now let’s see what viewers had to say.

This person was impressed.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And this viewer spoke up.

It’s hard to find an honest mechanic these days!

