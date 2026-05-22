How a Frustrated College Student Exposed a No-Show Groupmate Who Almost Cost Him His Scholarship

Group projects can make or break a student’s future.

But while some students go above and beyond to finish a task, others just don’t care at all.

In this story, a college student in Manila depended on his capstone project to maintain his GPA and scholarship.

But despite doing everything he could, one of his groupmates did not show up for their final defense without any warning.

Frustrated and overwhelmed, he called him out in the class’s group chat… but he didn’t expect the backlash.

Yikes! What do you think happened? Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for calling out a groupmate in the block GC because I’m about to lose my scholarship? I am a senior in a public university in Manila, Philippines. I have been a scholar since freshman year. It is the only reason I can afford to study here. My parents are counting on me to graduate on time so I can start working.

This college student got stuck with a groupmate who never exerted any effort.

For our final capstone project, I got stuck with a groupmate who has been “pabuhat” (to be carried) for the entire semester. He constantly misses meetings. He does not reply to my tags. He always uses the “weak mobile signal” or “no SMS prepaid load” excuse. I have been doing 80 percent of the work just to keep our project alive.

The groupmate did not show up for their final defense.

The final defense was scheduled yesterday at 7:00 AM. This is 40 percent of the grade. He never showed up. He did not even message the group. We had to present his part ourselves. We got absolutely roasted by the panel because we did not have his data. We ended up with a grade that effectively kills my GPA for my scholarship.

He called out his groupmate in the class’s group chat.

I was so tired and frustrated that I snapped. I went into our block’s main group chat. This is the one with everyone in our year. I called him out. I told him he was incredibly selfish for coasting on our hard work. He ghosted us on the most important day. I said he should not have enrolled if he was just going to ruin other people’s futures.

Apparently, the groupmate had a family emergency.

He messaged two hours later with a photo of a hospital slip. He said his family member had an emergency. He said he was the only one who could go to the hospital.

Now, he’s accused of being heartless and having no compassion.

Now, everyone in the group chat is siding with him. They are saying I am toxic and heartless. They said I did not think about his situation before shaming him in public. I am being told I should apologize publicly.

Now, he’s wondering if he really was in the wrong.

I am just thinking about how I am going to tell my parents I might lose my scholarship because of him. He could have sent a 10-second text while in the ambulance or at the hospital. AITA for not being understanding and calling him out in front of everyone?

Oooh! That’s a tough situation to be in.

This is why they say not to make any rash decisions when you’re angry. It might just backfire on you.

But perhaps, he’s just really thinking about his scholarship.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a dad who is using the credit card companies own envelopes against them.

Now, let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

This person makes a valid point.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s an honest opinion from someone who can relate.

This comment makes sense, too.

Take this as a life lesson, advises this person.

A simple text message could have changed everything.