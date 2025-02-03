‘I go to pull open my shades and this is what I find.’ – A Traveler Found Something Wild In Her Hotel Room

Folks, I’m not gonna sugarcoat it…

You need to prepare to get grossed out.

A woman named Kristin posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers why her stay in a hotel room took a major turn for the worse…and we think you’re gonna be shocked by what you see!

Kristin was staying in a hotel room in Richmond, Virginia and she said, “I live in Kentucky and I’m in healthcare, so we got put into a hotel room.”

She continued, “I love it. It’s been a great stay. Of course, I’m checking out the beds, making sure they’re all good, making sure everything, you know, looks like it’s supposed to.”

But Kristin found something pretty shocking behind the curtains in her room…

She said, “I go to pull open my shades and this is what I find. Mushrooms growing out my window.”

OH MY GOD.

Check out her video.

Here’s what viewers had to say.

This individual chimed in.

Another TikTokker spoke up.

And this person was shocked.

Well, that was absolutely revolting…

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.