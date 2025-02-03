February 3, 2025 at 10:55 am

‘I go to pull open my shades and this is what I find.’ – A Traveler Found Something Wild In Her Hotel Room

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@kristinstoner3

Folks, I’m not gonna sugarcoat it…

You need to prepare to get grossed out.

A woman named Kristin posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers why her stay in a hotel room took a major turn for the worse…and we think you’re gonna be shocked by what you see!

Source: TikTok/@kristinstoner3

Kristin was staying in a hotel room in Richmond, Virginia and she said, “I live in Kentucky and I’m in healthcare, so we got put into a hotel room.”

She continued, “I love it. It’s been a great stay. Of course, I’m checking out the beds, making sure they’re all good, making sure everything, you know, looks like it’s supposed to.”

Source: TikTok/@kristinstoner3

But Kristin found something pretty shocking behind the curtains in her room…

She said, “I go to pull open my shades and this is what I find. Mushrooms growing out my window.”

OH MY GOD.

Source: TikTok/@kristinstoner3

Check out her video.

@kristinstoner3

#hotels #hotelfinds #kentucky

♬ original sound – Kristin

Here’s what viewers had to say.

This individual chimed in.

Source: TikTok/@kristinstoner3

Another TikTokker spoke up.

Source: TikTok/@kristinstoner3

And this person was shocked.

Source: TikTok/@kristinstoner3

Well, that was absolutely revolting…

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES, TRAVEL
Tags: · , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter