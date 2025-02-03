Irate IT Guy Was Always Complaining About Issues He Encountered, So This Engineer Planned A Way To Annoy Him Back

Some people can’t explain their issues calmly and chose to be irate.

Never abuse your tech support guy Before Caller ID was available, I worked at a company that made super-fast modems. These were seriously expensive, and our customers were all large corporations and organizations. They always wanted the highest speeds available.

One customer’s IT guy had serious anger issues. He always called in yelling his lungs out whenever he encountered a problem. Customers were always assigned to specific engineers, so poor old Ted had to deal with him every time.

One day, over lunch, I asked him if he’d heard from Major Decibels (our nickname for the jerk). He started laughing. Turns out he’d programmed one of his own test modems. This would call the guy’s home number at 2, 3, and 4AM every night. Decibels answered the phone to the annoying squeal of a modem trying to handshake.

It went on for a month.

Ted even reduced the connection speed to the standard at the time so the victim wouldn’t recognize our product’s quite distinctive handshake sounds. The IT guy was on 24/7 call, which Ted knew, so unplugging the phone wasn’t an option. This went on for about a month until the guy changed his number. I was in total awe of this calculated vengeance.

Never underestimate the skills of an engineer!

