‘It made my life so much easier!’ – A Whole Foods Shopper Shared A Hack For Getting Four Salmon Meals For $25

There’s no doubt about it…groceries are expensive these days!

And they’re especially pricey at a place like Whole Foods.

But before you hang your head in defeat, you need to listen to what a man had to say about the deal he got at a Whole Foods store in a viral TikTok video.

The man said, “I’m telling you, this is a life hack. You go to Whole Foods. This is, like, 25 bucks. You split it into four, and you have four lunches for the week.”

The man then showed the four meals split up for meal prep.

The caption to his video reads, “I saw this somewhere on [TikTok] and it made my life so much easier!”

Here’s the video.

@mohawkandtheman I saw this somewhere on TT and it made my life so much easier! ♬ original sound – Mohawk & the Man

The man posted a video and replied to a comment about the price and said, “Oh ****, you’re right. It was actually $26.99. So, not even 27. Probably like 28 with tax.”

He added, “Basically, you get to make four of these. Potatoes, green beans, and salmon. Put two in the fridge and freeze these two.”

The man then said, “All I know is I don’t have to cook four lunches. [It] forces me to eat vegetables, fish. It’s a life hack for me anyway. Maybe for you, too.”

@mohawkandtheman Replying to @jm5246 let me clarify my life hack. It was actually $26.99 but with tax probably $27 or $28. Good thing I said “like $25.” Still way cheaper than meal subacriptions! ♬ original sound – Mohawk & the Man

Check out what viewers had to say about this.

