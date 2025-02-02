Jewelry Store Was Taking A Long Time To Return Her Silverware, So This Mom Took Some Expensive Items From The Store As “Insurance”

We all have valuable things that we’re so afraid to lose.

This person shares a story about their mom bringing her silverware to a jewelry store for replating.

It was taking a long time, so she decided to try to do something to encourage the jewelry store to speed up the process.

Read the story below for all the details!

My Mom’s Spoons My mom had an old set of real silver silverware brought over from England. She brought it to a jewelry store that did replating and dropped it off, expecting it back a week or so later.

This woman was upset with the replating of her silverware taking a long time.

“They’re not done yet.” “Still not done, yada yada…” for some number of weeks. She’s upset, so she went down to the jewelry store and asked to see some expensive items.

She took some expensive items and walked out of the store.

They put the items on the counter. She scooped them up and walked out the store telling them she’ll bring them back when her silverware is ready. It was ready a few days later.

Boom! That’s how you do it. Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit.

Simple and straightforward.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person finds it hard to believe.

Finally, someone makes a clarification.

Just think of it as insurance.

