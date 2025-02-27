Last Year His Girlfriend Ate The Last Piece Of His Birthday Cake, So This Year He Doesn’t Want Her To Eat Any Of His Special Treat

Boundaries are important in relationships — even if it’s just about cake.

Read how one Redditor felt disrespected on their birthday the year prior and decided to never let it happen again.

It turns out that cake can cause a lot of relationship drama.

Read the story below to find out what went down.

AITA for not letting my girlfriend have a slice of my birthday cake after what she did last year? Last year on my birthday, my girlfriend (26F) ate the last piece of my cake while I was at work.

Not just any cake, my favorite cake that my mom makes from scratch every year. I had specifically told her I was saving that last slice for when I got home.

She didn’t even apologize.

When I asked her about it she just shrugged and went, “Oh, I didn’t think you’d care.” No apology nothing. I was pretty annoyed but didn’t make a big deal out of it.

And you better believe this was not forgotten…

Fast-forward to this year, my mom made me the same cake again. My girlfriend asked for a slice, and I told her, “Nah, after what happened last year, this one’s all mine.” She laughed at first, but when she realized I was serious she got mad. [She] said I was being ridiculous and “holding a grudge over cake.”

And of course, the real reason became clear.

I told her it wasn’t about the cake; it was about her completely disregarding me last time.

Now, she’s barely speaking to me and a couple of our friends are saying I’m being petty. I don’t think I am though. If she couldn’t respect it last year why should she get any this year? AITA?

Should this girlfriend have to pay for this mistake a year later? Let’s see what Reddit has to say about the matter.

One Redditor questioned why the couple was even together.

Another reader was grateful they didn’t have this relationship.

People were concerned this relationship was unhealthy.

And at least one Redditor couldn’t resist a joke.

This couple needs to have a heart-to-heart, even if it’s just about birthday cake.

