Law Enforcement Charity Asks A Couple To Donate, But Instead Of Agreeing Hubby Corrects The Charity Representative’s “Facts” And Puts His Money Elsewhere

Donating to charity is a good thing to do, but when a charity representative tries to pressure you into donating, it might have the opposite effect.

It might make you vow never to donate to them again, especially if they don’t really know what they’re talking about.

That’s the situation in today’s story, and the man who doesn’t want to donate does much more than say “no” and walk away.

Let’s see what he does.

Aggressive Law Enforcement Chary Went to the local tractor supply center (think Walmart for farming supplies. I hate it there but I need supplies) to grab some gear. Outside, my wife and I noticed a stand for a 501(c) charity, Law Enforcement Against Drugs. Initially thought nothing of it but after checking out, the solicitor for the organization (who has initially glued to his phone) decided now was a great time to solicit for a donation.)

He refused to donate.

I get it. Everyone wants a few bucks but given the track record of the DARE program and *gestures* to the ongoing law enforcement community controversies, I politely declined. The guy at the booth proceeded to try and guilt trip me into donating money saying that over “100,00 kids are killed every year” and that I don’t “clearly care about kids.” A bold strategy given that I just came back from a humanitarian trip to South America to help impoverished people but ok.

The guy representing the charity didn’t know what he was talking about.

I calmly explained that per FBI statistics, crime in the U.S has been decreasing over the last several decades and while I admired the charity’s mission, I did not see a reason to donate. Rather than accepting the loss, the rep doubled down that my statistic was incorrect and that the children mortality rate was increasing. Now, I will admit that I’m not in the law enforcement community (and for good reason) but I work for the federal government and I am well aware of real statistics regarding crime numbers. I know that throwing arbitrary numbers out without qualifying them intentionally misrepresents data collected. Needless to say, I don’t really appreciate being purposely mislead especially since such information is easily found within seconds on Google.

He donated to a different organization.

Once I got home, I made sure to find the “charity’s” contact information to let them know of the incident and the location. Unsurprisingly, their information is not easily obtained from their website so I had to search it. I also made sure that the money that I wasn’t planning on donating went to a different, less-police friendly organization instead.

You shouldn’t feel forced into donating to a charity you don’t believe in.

It’s nice that OP donated to another charity, even if it was out of spite.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

The charity might’ve been a scam.

He should tell the store.

Here’s a sad fact.

This reader shares another way to shut down people asking for donations.

That charity sounds too aggressive in its donation tactics.

You should always question everything.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.