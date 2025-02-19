Little Sister Got In Trouble When Her Older Sister Didn’t Put Her Toys Away, So She Grabbed A Bottle Of Hot Sauce And Put It In Her Older Sister’s Bed

When you’re a kid, it can seem unfair to have to clean up a mess you didn’t make, but the mom in this story didn’t care who made the mess.

Since the toys belonged to the little sister, the little sister was the one who had to put them away even if the older sister was the one who made the mess.

Furious, the little sister decides to get revenge, and the only thing that comes to mind is using hot sauce.

Let’s read the whole story.

I put hot sauce in my sisters bed. Yup, you read the title. My older sister is one year older than me, so when we were kids she would think she was the boss of me. She’d constantly play with my toys and never clean up after, then make me do it. Sometimes she’d tell me to do her chores, and I did them or else they wouldn’t get done. (And if they didn’t get done my mom would be mad)

Her sister didn’t put her toys away.

Well one day she did something so awful. She left out my Bratz dolls in the living room and I got in trouble for it, so I had to clean them up on top of punishment chores. My mom didn’t care about petty childhood politics, so she didn’t care when I said it wasn’t my mess. I was so mad.

She was very, very mad.

I only know one other time I got this mad (again, by the hands of my sister. But that’s a different story) I was furious. Seeing red, as they say. Red sauce. You see, I am very teeny tiny. 5’1 and 98 pounds at 20, you can imagine I was even smaller as a child. So I had to resort to indirect justice.

She grabbed a bottle of hot sauce.

I don’t know why I put hot sauce in her bed. Thinking back, it’s just a bizarre thing to do. But I was mad and couldn’t just punch her so I just… Grabbed a bottle of franks and poured it everywhere over her sheets and under her pillow. I think I was hoping she wouldn’t notice and then get hot sauce in her eyes or something.

Her sister didn’t even notice.

Well it turns out she didn’t notice, she felt her bed was damp later but the truth was so nuts her brain didn’t connect that spicy smell + damp sheets = hot sauce in the bed. So, she slept in it. And she was so lazy she didn’t do laundry for at least another four days. Sleeping in her hot sauce bed. I never got in trouble for it, and I didn’t tell her until years later. We still have a laugh about it.

I’m not sure it’s revenge if her sister didn’t notice.

Maybe it stained the sheets?

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Powdered milk would’ve been worse than hot sauce.

This reader shared how it worked when he was a kid.

Her sister really was lazy.

This person thinks that parents aren’t parenting well.

Another person shares how she got revenge on her sister.

This takes lazy and oblivious to a whole new level!

I cannot imagine how this worked.

