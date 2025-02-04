Maid Of Honor Plans Baby Shower On A Busy Weekend, Leaving The Bride To Juggle Multiple Commitments

A bride-to-be and her maid of honor clash over scheduling conflicts when the MOH’s baby shower overlaps with two major events already on the bride’s calendar.

Hormones, hurt feelings, and harsh words abound as they try to find middle ground.

Read on for the story!

AITA for telling my MOH to stop attacking me after I told her it’d suck to cancel two large life plans for her baby shower? My Maid of Honor (29F) found out she’s pregnant and due in August. I (29F) live a plane ride away from her. We’ve been friends for 15 years. Today my MOH mentioned planning a baby shower in a group chat with me and our other friend, we can call him Ben (29M). She asked Ben, who is local to her, “How can I make sure you can attend the baby shower?” He has a demanding job. I have a salary job and it’s easy to get time off.

Of course we need EVERYONE there.

MOH shared she wanted to have her baby shower on a specific long weekend between my wedding (In April) and her due date. I said “I’m so sorry, that’s [other friend, let’s call her Sue]’s wedding.” MOH said “woof, well I think that’s the only weekend I can do it.” Not only is it Sue’s wedding but I was also planning on going to an event in the wedding’s area with another friend, Daisy, who was planning to fly there for the event. I have no other plans the remaining weekends.

Well, this really puts a damper on the plans.

I said “I’d really hate to have to be an a****** and cancel on two people, I’d really appreciate if you did not put me in that position.” Perhaps my wording was disrespectful there. My MOH shared that she did not understand why I have an issue cancelling on Daisy, but Sue’s wedding she can understand. I explained that if it came down to it, I would cancel both of them for her baby shower, but it just stinks to be in this position. She made several comments such as “my baby shower doesn’t revolve around your schedule” and “Yeah I get being upset about cancelling things, I have to cancel and change things for the next 18 years.” I chose to ignore these comments as she has shared she is hormonal and wants people to go easy on her.

Hormonal, yes. Rude, yes.

I asked her to speak to her husband’s family about their schedule and let me know to try to de-escalate. She said she didn’t understand why I was getting upset at her and I “didn’t understand where she was coming from.” Where she is coming from is that she is guessing this weekend is the only weekend her husband’s family is available, and the weather around that time would likely be ideal. That’s when I snapped a bit and pointed out that I was ignoring her rude comments and just wanted to work with her because I love her but she doesn’t seem to see that effort. I asked her to “stop attacking me.”

Bigger person alert!

From there we did manage to de-escalate, but I still feel hurt that she was not willing to reconsider her plans for me, but had no problem asking Ben about how to make sure he can come. I also feel upset that she doesn’t find it significant that I am being expected to cancel plans with multiple people that involve travel. Her opinion is I should have little problem cancelling these other things for her baby shower. I love her, I will, but it still sucks. AITA for telling my MOH to stop attacking me after I told her it’d stink to cancel two large life plans for her baby shower.

Navigating life’s milestones shouldn’t feel like a competition, but in this case, the RSVP drama left no winners…at least, according to Reddit.

This person thinks she is the AH, but not for the comments to the MOH–for thinking of canceling on the other friends.

But this person says NTA, and that her MOH is being really dismissive of her feelings.

This person thinks everyone is being the jerk here.

Baby showers and weddings don’t mix, but add hormones to the equation, and it’s a recipe for chaos.

This woman needs to take a deep breath and take stock.

