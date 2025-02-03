Man Asked His Girlfriend To Use Headphones When She’s Watching Videos On Her Phone, But She Thinks He’s Being Too Sensitive

Watching videos on your phone can be fun and entertaining, but when you are distracting other people with your phone’s loud volume, you’re being rude.

This man told her girlfriend, who’s fond of scrolling through social media, to use earphones.

But her reaction wasn’t something he was expecting.

Read the full story below and weigh in.

AITA for asking my girlfriend to use earphones when using social media during evening? My (34M) girlfriend (31F) spends most of her evenings scrolling through social media on her phone. And she always has the sound on. It’s not just background noise. It’s random, jarring sounds from different videos.

One moment it’s loud music, the next it’s someone shouting. And it goes on for hours. At first, I would ask her to lower the volume or use headphones. And she’d usually comply.

But the next evening, it would start again. I’ve had to ask her so many times that I now feel like I’m constantly nagging her which makes me feel like a parent rather than her partner. I’ve tried wearing headphones myself or going to another room, but it feels unfair that I have to change my habits when the issue is her loud videos.

I finally told her I’d appreciate it if she just used earphones while watching, especially in the evenings, when I’m trying to relax or focus. She said I’m being too sensitive and that it’s not a big deal to hear some videos now and then.

I don’t think I’m asking for much. But maybe I’m overreacting. So, AITA for asking my girlfriend to use earphones in the evening?

Respect is a two-way street… and so is compromise.

