Man Let His Friend Live With Him And His Wife, But The Friend Didn’t Respect The House Rules And Had Guests Over All The Time

Doing your friend a favor is a nice act of kindness.

However, if they start abusing the privilege, do you still continue to grant them the favor?

This man narrates how he let his friend live with him and his wife to try to help his friend get back on his feet.

The problem is that the friend didn’t respect a simple house rule, and now the couple who was doing the friend a favor is considering kicking him out.

Read the full story below to learn all the details.

AITA for expecting my friend to respect this boundary? I (27M) and my wife (27F) lived by ourselves in our apartment. One day, I got a message from my friend (29M) looking for a place to stay. Apparently, he had left the military. He had a new job delivering mail in town.

This man and his wife got a bigger apartment so his friend could move in with them.

We agreed to let him stay with us until he gets on his feet. This included getting a larger apartment so that he could have his own privacy. In return, we asked him to pay $400 (for reference, our rent alone is $2100). And to not have random men/women in and out of the house.

His friend had a guest over.

Everything was fine for a couple of weeks. Everyone got along, and everything was running smoothly. One night, I was on the couch when a random lady walked into my home. I was asked by my friend to go to my room so that he can have some privacy. I told him, that if he wanted privacy he could go back to his room. I shrugged it off. I thought it was just one bad night.

It continued on the following nights.

Boy was I wrong! The next four nights, he had someone different coming in and out of the house. Just random people that he met on Bumble or Tinder. I tried talking to him about it and referencing that I needed him to have respect for me and our home.

He told his friend to at least tell them when he’s expecting a guest over.

He proclaimed that since he paid rent, he could do whatever and whenever. That I was just being controlling and manipulative. I thought that maybe I was doing too much. I told him I needed him to communicate when he is going to have people over because I may not be home and my wife may be at home sleeping after work (she’s a night shift nurse). I need to ensure that she is safe.

But he ignored his request.

He then ignores my request, and has someone over the next day while my wife is sleeping in the house. I’m upset and frustrated because this is my friend, and I feel disrespected. I want my wife to be comfortable in her own home as well. Especially when she is doing my friend a favor.

Now, he’s wondering if he’s being a jerk.

I just need him to respect what I am asking. But I feel like I’m coming off as a jerk. AITA?

It does seem like the friend is not respecting the house rules.

Let’s see what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This user shares an honest response.

While this person thinks his friend is taking advantage of him.

Here’s a valid point from this user.

Grow a spine, says this person.

And lastly, here’s a short and straightforward comment.

He needs to stand up for himself instead of being a doormat.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.