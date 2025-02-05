Man Lets His Brother Borrow His Keyboard While He’s Overseas, But When He Returns, His Brother Makes Excuses To Keep It

Letting someone borrow something you’re not going to be able to use for awhile sounds like a nice thing to do, but what happens if the borrower doesn’t want to return the items when you want it back?

That’s what happens in today’s story when one man let’s his brother borrow his keyboard.

Now, this man is hesitant to ever do this brother a favor again.

Let’s see how borrowing a keyboard created so much family drama.

AITA for not helping my brother move? Backstory for context: About a year ago, I went overseas for 9 months. My brother asked to borrow my keyboard while I would be gone since I wouldn’t be using it. I packed it up for him and dropped it off at his house.

His brother doesn’t seem to want to return the keyboard.

After returning home a little over a month ago, I asked him to bring it back to me. Over the next month, I asked over 5 times, and the responses varied from “I can’t today”, “next time I come over,” and no response at all. He even came over multiple times in that period, but just didn’t bring the piano with him. I don’t have a car so I would have to borrow one to go get it myself.

He finally got the keyboard back.

After enough frustration, I finally borrowed my mom’s car, and went over there with her to go get it. He hadn’t even packed it up into the box yet. He also acted like he was doing me a favor by giving the piano back to me. After getting it back, I told him not to ask me for a favor until he apologized.

His brother asked for another favor.

Cut to today, he asks me to help him move some furniture. I told him I didn’t want to, and when he pushed on it, I told him the reason is because of the incident with the piano. He said “fine, but if you’re not going to help me, then don’t expect me to help you in the future,” and called me some colorful names.

All he wants is an apology.

I pointed out the irony of his statement in regard to the piano, and then my mom says I’m being a jerk and holding a grudge. They say “it’s just a piano, get over it”, but my issue is with the disrespect, not the piano. I told him I’d help with his next favor if he apologized, but he still refuses to. So, AITA?

It doesn’t seem like wanting an apology is asking too much.

His brother probably never intended to return the piano.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Even with an apology, he shouldn’t do any favors for his brother.

This reader points out why he made the right decision.

This is a good point.

Here’s a nickname suggestion.

It’s never wrong to stand up for yourself.

His brother needs to do a favor for him for a change!

But it doesn’t sound like he will.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.