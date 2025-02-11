Man Parked Like He Owned The Grocery Store Lot, So Other Shoppers Banded Together To Box Him In With Their Carts

Finding a good parking spot can feel like winning the lottery, but some greedy parkers hoard them like inconsiderate jerks.

When one driver decided to monopolize parking spots in a grocery store parking lot, other shoppers banded together to make sure he stayed right where he was.

You’ll want to read on for this creative story of petty revenge!

I left my shopping cart in the parking lot for the first time ever and it felt great. I got to the store today with my son and saw an open space. Sweet, a pull-through!

But all was not what it seemed.

I went to pull in and saw that some dumb jerk took up four parking spaces and wasn’t visible from the laneway. I had to back out of the space since I couldn’t fit and ended up parking next to him. I shook my head, grumbled about it, and went in to do my shopping.

But when they finished, they saw something surprising.

When I got back to my car, I noticed that two other people had piled their carts around this idiot’s car — one in front and one in the back.

I’ve literally never once in my life left my cart in the parking lot since I’m not an animal, but it only took a few seconds for me to know what I had to do. I put my cart next to the driver’s side door of this guy’s car, and it felt great. Hopefully, more people kept up the pay-it-forward cart pile after me! Forget you, people who take four parking spaces!

This driver thought he was above the rules, but these fed-up shoppers showed him otherwise!

What did Reddit think?

This commenter brainstorms ways to make the revenge even pettier.

Karma always comes around – sometimes with a push.

This redditor has other ideas to get a crappy parker’s attention.

There’s clear parking etiquette that this driver willfully ignored.

A little cart chaos was the perfect price for his parking crimes.

