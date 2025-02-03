Man Received Emails And Documents From A Company And Got Added To Their Group Chat, So He Joined The Conversation And Shared His Opinions

Have you ever received random emails from strangers or companies?

If your email address is quite common, you probably have.

This man complains about random emails and company materials being sent to him.

He was even added to a company group chat, so he joined their conversation.

Check out the story below and find out more.

They kept spamming my email… So I joined their chat This happened 10 years ago. I have a very common name in Spanish. My email is my (first name) dot (last name) at Gmail. I have had this email for so long, I can’t even remember when.

This man receives random emails from strangers.

I am not sure why, but it seems a lot of people don’t understand how email works. So I end up receiving their bank statements, bills, etc. Always from different people. (Ttheir middle names are always different).

He started getting documents from a random company.

Anyway, I started receiving meeting notes from this random company. Including spreadsheets, presentations, etc.

I kindly replied to them explaining that they have the wrong email address. No one ever listened.

Then, he got added to their company group chat.

One day, I get added to a group chat from Google, so I joined the chat. They started talking about some customer and started asking questions. I started offering my opinion (I just made it up as I go).

Some of my responses were starting to make no sense.

He finally told them he wasn’t part of their company.

Then, I just went full on bananas and started telling them they are all idiots! I told them they weren’t checking their emails before sending invites lol. The meeting went silent. I was kicked out of the chat room a second later.

He messed up their documents, too.

I continued to cause some drama by editing the titles of their documents. Like “You should seriously double check who you are sharing documents with!” I had such a good laugh. They were not very tech savvy as I had access to the files for a while. I went back to see them change the titles back.

He never got any email from them again.

After 2 weeks, I got bored and just removed the docs from my drive. Never had an email from them again. Curiously, this situation has happened more than once with different entities. Lol!

Hahaha! That was hilarious. Let’s find out what others have to say on Reddit.

I guess we all know which team lacks attention to detail.

