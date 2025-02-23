Management Implements A New Rule Which Ends Up Causing A Lot Of Problems, So After Only Two Days, They Convince The Powers That Be To Nix It

Managers don’t always make the best decisions.

While they might have good intentions, they don’t always think the decisions through completely.

Sometimes when they see the consequences of their decisions, they wise up and realize they messed up.

That’s the situation in today’s story, and it’s surprising how quickly the managers learn their lesson.

Let’s read all the details.

You need to return the company car by 4pm. Sure thing boss I can do that. This is not my story but my cousins who doesn’t have Reddit so I am the lucky one to tell it to you guys. Also this story is about 5 years old and he doesn’t work for them anymore. My cousin worked as driver for a big retail company. So he basically is the guy with the white van that transports merchandise between the Warehouse and the stores. Because of the needs of the job, each driver serves more than one shop. He routinely end up not finishing his route by home time which is supposed to be at 4 so all the drivers get to get the vans at home so they don’t have to take van back to base. This was normal and all drivers did this which saved a lot of time and money for the company.

It just takes one person to ruin it for everyone.

One of the drivers won the national lottery, several million euros, he resigned on the spot and told the boss that if the company wants the van they need to go by his house and pick it up! The CEO found out about this so in order for this not to happen he orders the drivers to have the vans to the Warehouse by 4 or face the consequences. Which basically meant lose your job. Drivers tried to argue but the big boss was relentless. All drivers angry to comply to the letter.

This new rule means his cousin doesn’t have time to do all of the work he’s supposed to do.

So the next day my cousin does his rounds but in order to take the van back by 4 he doesn’t have time to do the last store. Also he was late for the first delivery the day after as he had to pick the van from the base and do the delivery he didn’t have time from the day before. Also on the day number 2 he didn’t have time to deliver to two shops as he had to take the van back by 4.

It only took 2 days for management to rescind the new rule.

In two days all drivers were running late and store managers were extremely unhappy as they couldn’t restock on time and complaints started to flood the management. Realizing that for this to work he needed more drivers and more vans he quietly retracted the order via the local management and things went back to normal. This saga lasted for 2(!) Whole days!

I’m glad that the bosses understand that this new rule wasn’t working and that they understood so quickly!

Let’s read the reactions of other people on Reddit.

