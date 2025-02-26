Manager Wanted To Strictly Track Their Productivity, So This Man Logged Every Single Thing He Did

Is logging every task really necessary in the office?

This man had a manager who mandated that every task be tracked in a spreadsheet, so he willingly complied and logged every single thing he did.

He documented it really well and in detail.

Read the story below and find out how his manager reacted.

You Want Exact Productivity Metrics? Sure Thing! A few months ago, my manager got obsessed with our productivity. He wanted to track our productivity to the decimal point. Every task had to be logged, measured, and analyzed. No exceptions. If it wasn’t on the spreadsheet, it didn’t count.

This man complied.

So, one day, during our weekly team meeting, he casually said: “I don’t care how long it takes, just make sure everything is logged perfectly.” Cue malicious compliance. I started logging everything.

Here’s a sample of what he did.

Reading the boss’s email – 3 minutes, 42 seconds Deciphering vague instructions – 5 minutes Refilling water bottle to avoid screaming – 2 minutes, 10 seconds Thinking about whether this is real life or a sitcom – 7 minutes Contemplating the meaning of corporate jargon – 4 minutes, 30 seconds Strategic sighing to release frustration – 9 seconds

His manager freaked out.

Soon enough, my task tracker looked like a surreal diary of corporate life. I even color-coded it for extra precision. When he finally looked at my logs, he freaked out: “Why are you wasting time tracking all of this?!”

And now, the policy has changed.

I reminded him: “You said EVERYTHING needed to be logged.” Surprisingly, we had a new policy by the end of the week. Log only what’s necessary.

LOL! He did do exactly what the manager said!

This is how you prove a point!

