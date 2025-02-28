Mean Moms Insisted Elementary School Teachers Were Lazy For Letting Special Needs Kids Go Home Early, So One Parent Intervened And Got The School To Give The Moms A Reminder They Wouldn’t Forget

Starting school is a big step for any child, but for some, it comes with extra challenges.

When one dad picked up his son during his “welcome week,” he found himself schooling a few parents in a lesson on respect.

The day two school mom’s offended the teachers and I “not offended” their knowlege. So, my kid started elementary school this week. It’s a huge milestone, and I’m immensely proud of him! Another thing to add is that he’s autistic and has ADHD. This and the next week are what the city’s education department calls “welcome week.” Kids with special needs leave the school earlier, about the end of the morning. This is important because the children can adapt to the new environment after three years of kindergarten.

So, on the first day of school, I went to pick up my boy and waited. About twenty minutes later, two other “moms” tagged along and immediately started complaining. They asked why they were called and why the teachers couldn’t just calm their kids down. They accused the teachers of being a bunch of jerks who release children early just to go home early themselves.

Two very important things: First, slandering or assaulting a public official is a crime where I live. The person who does this can face jail time and pay a heavy fine. And we’re talking about a public school. Second, I have lived with teachers since I was born, so this is very personal for me.

I said to them, “Teachers don’t do this. Never did. It’s dumb to do something like that because they would go home and continue working, but using their resources, not the school’s.” They insisted teachers do this and ordered me to go home. They said teachers have to do what they are paid for because they are lazy. I explained exactly what I said above: I have lived with teachers my whole life, I’m married to one, I’m the father of my child, I’m 39 years old, and I have never seen anything like what they’re spewing. They raised their voices at me. I raised my voice as well.

I don’t have any obligation to be polite to those who are rude to me or to my people. Teachers are my people. I’m not saying all teachers are perfect, but 99% here are absolute heroes and saints. They deserve WAY MORE money at the end of every month.

They left, saying I had to chill out and that they don’t care if I have teachers in my family. I said I didn’t have to chill out because I wasn’t the one who verbally assaulted a teacher last year in front of little children.

The school principal wanted to talk to me about how the school could proceed with the care of my child because of his conditions and high abilities. I entered the meeting, talked about my son’s health and educational history, AND reported what happened at the patio’s gate with those two “moms.”

I may or may not have suggested that the principal put a printed statement at the school’s door and patio with the city’s education department “welcome week” guidelines about the release hour of every class and every special needs child. The principal may or may not have accepted my suggestion and may or may not have put up the poster with the statement the next day.

The two “moms” may or may not have become quietly furious looking at the printed words with no name tagged, but they knew it was for them. And I may or may not have become really smiley when I said, “Love you, sweetie, see you soon!” to my beautiful, smart, and loving kid as he entered his brand-new school class.

