Mechanic Explained Why You Should Never Leave Your Key Fob Locked Inside Your Car

A mechanic named Brandon posted a video on TikTok and went into detail about why people shouldn’t leave their key fobs in their cars overnight.

Brandon said, “Do not leave your key fob in the vehicle overnight even unlocked if you leave it in the garage.”

He said that he figured this out after working on a 2023 GMC Yukon that had a battery that kept draining.

Brandon discovered that the key fob was draining the battery and he said, “The vehicle has multiple antennas that always try to figure out where the fob is.”

