Mechanic Showed What A Car Looks Like After Not Getting Their Oil Changed After 90,000 Miles

I’ll never understand people who wait too long to get oil changes OR don’t get oil changes at all.

Wouldn’t you rather spend fifty bucks or so instead of having to buy a new engine or a new car?

Well, I guess human beings are pretty famous for putting things off…

A mechanic posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers what happened when a 2017 Kia Sorrento owner didn’t get oil changes as frequently as they should have.

The mechanic showed viewers the Kia’s engine and said that it was covered in “super overheated dry oil” that was dried in thick clumps.

He added about the car, which had 92,000 miles on it, “You can’t even see the bolts or the prop mount.”

He added, “I’m surprised that this thing is just knocking, and it’s not completely locked up.”

The mechanic also told viewers that the car’s timing chain guide was gone and that the bolts all around it were worn down.

This certainly doesn’t look good!

Take a look at the video.

A word to the wise…don’t do this with your car!

