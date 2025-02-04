Military Private’s Supervisor Told Him To Retake A Course He Had Already Completed, So The Instructor Gave Him A Few Days Of Leave Instead

What would you do if you completed a course that was required for your job only to be told that you needed to take the exact same course again?

Would you try to get out of it, or would you sit through the class a second time?

That’s the situation in today’s story, and the person who had to retake the course decided to follow orders.

Let’s see how it played out.

Got 2 days off of work by following orders I was a brand new private straight out of school. Landed in Fort Bliss where you get all sorts of briefs. One brief in particular was ASIST, where they teach suicide awareness I guess.

He was told to take the course again.

Anyways, you get a certificate after completing it, which I did! About a month later, my supervisor calls me into the office to explain that he had to give up one soldier to go through ASIST, and I was the lucky one chosen to go. I explained respectfully that I just took the course, and could show him my certificate to prove it. He said he didn’t care, just to make sure I show up to class on time.

The instructor let him leave.

So I did! I showed up to class and presented my certificate to the instructor. He said I didn’t need to be there, so I left and went back to the barracks where I hid for two days(course was 2 days).

I wonder why the supervisor wouldn’t care that he had already taken the course.

Seems like he should’ve picked someone else to go in his place.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This reader doesn’t think he did anything malicious.

Here’s another story from the military.

This reader is “proud” of a friend who “hid” in the Army.

That’s a long time to hide in a locker!

He was either “lucky” or the supervisor wasn’t very smart.

This reader was also stationed at Fort Bliss.

It serves the supervisor right for not caring that he already took the course!

It all turned out ok in the end.

