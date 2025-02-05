Mom Told Her Daughter She Would Only Take Her Driving If She Was Ready To Go When She Got Home From Work, But Her Daughter Wasn’t Ready When She Got Home

It’s essential to teach children important life skills like time management skills, but sometimes children don’t like learning these life lessons.

This mom shares a story about her daughter who is always late for everything. She decided to teach her a lesson, and now her daughter’s mad at her.

AITA for refusing to take my teen driving Simple argument between me (56f) and my daughter (17f).

My daughter has her learner’s permit. She wants me to take her to practice driving. I agreed. But I warned her very clearly upfront… be ready to walk out the door when I get home, because if I walk in the house and sit down? We are not going.

She has an incredibly bad habit of being late/making me wait. She is on the spectrum. She struggles with time management.

I refuse to let her use that as an excuse. I try to teach her ways to get around it. Start getting ready earlier, set alarms, etc. I even help her with reminders. The one thing I will not do is enable her. She needs to learn to respect other people’s time instead of saying “oh well, it’s my ASD.”

Currently: I worked an especially hard day yesterday. I was still willing to take her driving when I got home. I texted her I was omw. She asked how long? 45 minutes. I texted her when I was about 5 minutes away. Be ready. Here is where it went to hell.

Apparently, she decided to get on the treadmill for 45 minutes. Lost track of time. She wanted to shower before we went. I told her no. Be ready when I get there. She got in the shower anyway. I walked in while she was still showering. Which means I’d have to sit and wait while she finished showering and got dressed.

I refused. Once I sat down… I wasn’t getting back up. I was crystal clear about that. She now thinks I’m an unreasonable person. I’m not a complete hard one. I understand her challenges. If it was a one-off thing? I’d be more lenient. But this is chronic. And disrespectful of others. Was I an TA for not taking her anyway?

Her daughter should’ve been ready on time.

