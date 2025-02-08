Neighbors Didn’t Clean Up Their Mess After A Rooftop Party, So People In The Next Building Made Sure To Leave The Neighbors A Stinky Surprise

Clean up after yourselves, people!

It stinks when you don’t clean up your party. “Years ago, my friend threw a Durian-tasting party. In case you don’t know, Durian is a polarizing fruit from Southeast Asia known for their strong, pungent smell and acquired taste. Obviously, we’re not having this party at my friend’s apartment as it will stink up her place.

So we decided to have it on the rooftop of her building. Her building is adjacent to another building of the same height, so it’s easy to go from one rooftop to another. When we got to the rooftop, we saw that people from the other building had a party the night before and dumped a lot of garbage on her rooftop.

They also didn’t clean up their rooftop, as many things from their party were still there, including uneaten pizza. We just took the garbage from her rooftop and moved it over to their rooftop next to their things. We went ahead and had our Durian-tasting party (most people at our party didn’t like it due to its taste and smell). During our party, these people from the adjacent building never came up at all to claim their stuff.

As the party finished and we started to clean up, I noticed that the door to their building was open. I took all the Durian shells and garbage, went into their building, and put them all next to their trash. I made sure to leave the bag open so that the smell could spread in their building. I’m not sure what happened after, but I hope whoever threw that party is more mindful of cleaning up their parties in the future.”

I feel bad for the innocent people in that other building! That’s some stinky revenge!

Here’s what readers had to say on Reddit.

I’m willing to bet these folks didn’t appreciate that smell very much.

