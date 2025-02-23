New Husband Spends Hours Per Week Meal Prepping For Himself And His Wife, But When He Finds Out What She’s Been Doing With Her Portions, He’s Hurt And Stops Making Them

It’s no wonder that meal prepping has become so popular.

Sure it takes time, but it means that one batch of cooking provides days’ worth of tasty, nutritious food for you to eat at your convenience.

And that’s why the guy in this story has such a passion for it.

But when he found out what his wife was doing with his lovingly prepped food, he was beyond upset.

Read on to find out how this meal prep ended in disaster.

AITA for no longer meal prepping portions for my wife? I am 26 and my wife is 25. We are newly married, and have lived together for a year. We get along well, and I can count on one hand how many times we’ve actually argued about something consequential (obviously excluding joke arguments). Now, ever since I graduated high school, I have been super into meal prep. Every three to four days, I’ll cook up several different dishes. My favorites are curries, stews, burrito kits, healthy McChickens, and the like. I also make a pretty mean jambalaya.

Let’s see how this nice situation took a turn.

Last week, my wife came home after work talking about a restaurant she had discovered near her workplace. I asked how she had learned about it, and she said she and her co-workers went there for lunch. This confused me, as I had sent her to work with a packed lunch, but I just figured she had left it in the fridge there. The next morning, though, I saw her take one of the containers out of the fridge. I reminded her that she went out to lunch the previous day with her co-workers and therefore should still have lunch in her work fridge, but she nonchalantly responded, “Oh, I threw that out.”

And this wasn’t just a one-off.

I pressed her for details, where I learned several things. First, she goes out to lunch with her co-workers three or four times a week. Second, whenever she goes out with them, she just tosses the food I made into the trash. Third, she doesn’t seem to understand why throwing out what has amounted to hundreds (if not thousands…) of dollars of foods is bad.

Yikes! Read on to find out how this new husband felt about his lovingly-made food going in the trash.

So I asked her why she wouldn’t just bring the food home or eat it the next day. She said, “Nah, I don’t want to do that.” My feelings were honestly hurt, but she had to go so the conversation ended there. That night, I tried to raise the issue again, but all I could get out of her was the same spiel about not wanting to bring the food back home and it not mattering all that much.

Uh-oh. Let’s see how he responded.

Well, the next day was a meal prep day, and I didn’t make any for her. I put my name on all the containers. The next morning, she opened the fridge looking for hers, and she asked where it was. I told her that she had a higher than 50% chance of just tossing it anyway, and that I wasn’t going to make lunch for her anymore. She was furious with me. She insists that what she did was no big deal, and one day she even took one of the containers with my name on it. AITA?

This new husband is doing a lovely, wholesome thing by making his wife lunch every day, and she cares so little that she just throws it in the trash?

This suggests so much entitlement on her part – and that’s before you even consider the wastefulness of throwing away so much perfectly good food!

Let’s see how the folks over on Reddit reacted to this one.

This person agreed that her attitude is completely wrong.

And others pointed out how hypocritical her anger really is.

While this Redditor broke down how inconsiderate she really is.

It’s no wonder that the guy’s feelings were hurt.

And she has no right to be angry when so much of the food he’d been making her was never consumed – and she hadn’t said a word.

He sounds like such a good guy.

He doesn’t deserve this.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.