New Images From The Hubble Space Telescope Reveal Unexpected Behavior From Jupiter’s Giant Red Spot

Jupiter is the largest planet in our solar system, and the most famous aspect of this gas giant (other than its size) is the large red spot that we now know is a massive storm. This spot has fascinated astronomers for decades, and recently, became even more mysterious.

NASA had the Hubble Space Telescope directed toward the red spot and gathered high-resolution images of it over the course of about three months from December 2023 and March 2024. They saw that in addition to rotating, the spot was also oscillating in size, which was not what they thought it would do.

Amy Simon, a director at the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center commented in a statement:

“While we knew its motion varies slightly in its longitude, we didn’t expect to see the size oscillate. As far as we know, it’s not been identified before.”

In the past, the giant red spot had been measured to be about 14,500 miles across, but the more recent images found that it was only 10,250 miles across.

Simon further commented on the giant red spot (GRS), saying:

“With Hubble’s high resolution we can say that the GRS is definitively squeezing in and out at the same time as it moves faster and slower. That was very unexpected, and at present, there are no hydrodynamic explanations.”

The team will need to perform additional investigations of giant red spot to learn what may be causing this behavior. Also, finding out whether this is a new movement, or if it has existed all along but only with the powerful Hubble telescope was it detectable.

Take a look at the video from NASA.

That red spot is fascinating!

If you thought that was interesting, you might like to read about a second giant hole has opened up on the sun’s surface. Here’s what it means.