New Mom Is Overwhelmed By Taking Care Of A Nine Week Old Baby, And This Unsolicited Advice From Her Mother-In-Law Caused Her To Lose Her Cool

When you’ve just had a baby, there will be a ton of people with a whole load of advice.

Sometimes that advice is really helpful, and just what a new mom needs.

Other times, this advice can be unsolicited and absolutely the worst thing you could hear – as the woman in this story recently found out, to her detriment.

Read on to find out what her mother-in-law said that caused her to blow up.

AITA for going off on my mother-in-law? I have a 9 week old baby. I was breastfeeding her and it was causing total chaos on my mental health, so I switched to formula. I had also tried exclusive pumping and it was honestly even worse. My mother-in-law had asked how breastfeeding was going and I told her we switched to formula she said “oh, you gave up already?”

Uh-oh. Let’s see how she reacted to this!

Yeah… I did. It was causing me to mentally spiral. I snapped at her and told her to keep her unsolicited opinion to herself. Also, apparently when I left the room she told my husband that he should attempt to convince me to keep breastfeeding.

Read on to find out how she felt in the aftermath.

I think I could be in the wrong for going off on her, and my husband said I shouldn’t have said anything. However, I’ve been having a lot of mom guilt about stopping and it just got under my skin. Should I have just kept quiet and avoided saying anything? AITA?

First of all, how to feed a baby is a personal choice – for the mother, and the mother alone.

There are lots of reasons that someone might prefer to breastfeed or bottle feed, and both are proven to be absolutely okay for the baby.

In the end, the baby and the mother’s health and welfare are paramount, and if the mother is struggling her needs are important too.

Let’s see what the people of Reddit thought about this.

This person agreed that the new mom is the only person who gets to make this decision.

While another Redditor pointed out that her husband should be defending his wife, not his mom.

Meanwhile, this person had clear evidence that bottle feeding works out just fine.

After birthing a nine-week old baby, it’s no wonder that this woman blew up at her mother-in-law’s unsolicited advice.

Society feeding you all kinds of messages is one thing, but feeling the pressure from your own family is a whole lot worse.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.