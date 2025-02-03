Newspaper Fails To Honor Subscription Credits, So Man Stops Paying And Gets Two Months Free Instead

Some companies sure have a way of making things more complicated than they need to be.

So, what would you do if a newspaper company promised you a credit, only to quietly erase it when the bill came due?

Would you call until something was done?

Or would you find a more subtle way to get what was owed to you?

In the following story, one man deals with this exact scenario.

Here’s what he did.

Where’s my credit? My dad used to get the newspaper delivered every day. This was paid once a year for 365 days of service. Some days, it wasn’t delivered, and he’d call customer service. If they had someone around, they’d deliver the paper later in the day. If they didn’t want to they would credit his account for one day of no paper. After a year, he gets the bill for the following year, and the date the subscription started was the same date as the prior year, which would mean they didn’t give him any credit for the days they didn’t deliver the paper.

The newspaper company did not want to help him.

He calls customer service to ask about this, and they have no information on that, so he grabs his calendar and starts giving each date, the name of the person he spoke with, and what was said. They try to give him a song and dance to get off the phone, but he’s retired and has all the time in the world.

At some point, they transferred him to a supervisor who acknowledged that there were 2 weeks of missing newspapers but claimed he had gotten credit for them. He said, ‘If I got credit, then the effective date of the new subscription would be 2 weeks from the start date listed, or you would be asking for payment for 50 weeks of paper delivery instead of 52.’ The supervisor asked, ‘How do you figure that’s right?’

He simply didn’t pay the bill.

He replied, ‘I passed math in the first grade.’ They wouldn’t do anything, so he decided to let the subscription go and didn’t pay the bill. The newspaper kept delivering the paper every morning although they hadn’t received payment. Two months of free newspapers. When they stopped, he called the newspaper to set up a new subscription.

