Non-Smoker Has Watched Family Members Suffer With Chronic Illnesses Due To Their Habits, And Now That Her Boyfriend Has Started, She Has One Simple Request That He Keeps Ignoring

As time goes on, smokers are getting fewer in number across many parts of the world.

But it will always be a contentious issue, with smokers wanting their rights and non-smokers wanting their space and clean air.

And usually this works out just fine.

But in this story, the woman’s smoker boyfriend is done with respecting her boundaries.

It’s what he does next though that hurts her the most.

Read on to find out how he caused their relationship to be called into question.

AITA for asking my bf not to smoke around me? Long story short, I hate smoke because it caused some traumatic deaths in my family. As a result, I’ve asked my boyfriend (a non-smoker when we met) not to smoke when he’s with me. I’ve also made it clear that I don’t mind if he smokes when I’m not around.

He keeps ignoring her request.

The thing is, he keeps doing it anyway. Apparently, my aversion to smoke has even become an inside joke with his friends. Today, I got really mad at him for smoking around me again and for telling his friends I’m ‘annoying’ because of it.

This did not go down well.

I just feel like it’s not that hard to avoid smoking in front of me. This led to a fight between us. AITA?

This boyfriend is totally inconsiderate.

Not only is he not respecting his girlfriend, and stomping all over her boundaries, he’s making her the butt of his friends’ jokes too.

It’s surprising she’s tolerating this.

Let’s see what Reddit made of this.

This commenter urged the woman to reinforce her boundaries.

Meanwhile, this person questioned the couple’s compatibility.

But this Redditor suggested that if she didn’t like smoke, she shouldn’t be dating a smoker.

She deserves better than him.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.