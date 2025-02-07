Nosy Neighbor Wouldn’t Stop Calling The Police On Her, So She Made His Life As Uncomfortable As Possible Until He Finally Left Her Alone

It’s an age-old question…

Why can’t some people mind their own business?!?!

Perhaps we’ll never know…

But at least we can fight back against these folks in creative ways, right?

You bet!

Check out how this woman handled a neighbor who sounds like a real pain in the neck.

Crotchety old man next door harasses me to my breaking point. So I got my revenge. “My crotchety old man of a neighbor has harassed multiple families out of this neighborhood over the years had been trying to do the same to me for the first few years I lived here.

Including calling the police for EVERYTHING- like my grass being an inch too tall once. I’ve lived here for 9 years & this is the story of how I finally got him to leave me alone a couple years ago.

He really sounds horrible.

So my final straw was he put up a camera on his privacy fence on his deck that pointed directly into my backyard & refused to move it. He also threatened to shoot my dogs that never were outside alone & always either on a leash or in the backyard with me. Game on. I finally had enough.

I don’t think he appreciated this.

I proceeded to sign his address up for EVERY possible spam mail/mailing list I could find- the satanic church, Mormons, Jehovahs Witnesses, Playboy, tons of other mags & lots of other places that would scare an older religious couple, plus tons of other mailing lists. I spent like 5 hours just signing his address up for random mailing list stuff. I then had one of those anonymous 5 lb boxes of elephant poop sent to his house & I know it got there cuz I was off work the day it got delivered. I feel bad that the poor mail lady had to have that in her truck for any amount of time in the middle of a heatwave in July in Missouri, but that was a sacrifice I was willing to make.

Here you go, buddy!

I watched her carry it like it was a bomb to my neighbor’s porch & practically throw it at their door. Stepped out into my carport to spy when my neighbor went to pick it up & heard their reaction- it was priceless. I then got crafty. Went to Wally World & picked up a little corrugated metal sign that was like 3ft x 2ft from the craft department as well as some of those wooden letters, spray paint & construction glue.

This was getting ugly…

I proceeded to set up shop in my carport at like 11 at night & that is only about 10 feet from his bedroom wall (all the houses are the same design on my street so I know the master bedroom is on the wall closest to my house) & absolutely BLAST Avatar (a Swedish metal band that’s awesome) at top volume with the speaker pointed at his house while crafting my little sign. I can see through the trees & between the houses to the next street over that you are required to take to get to my street (dead end street) & kept an eye out until I saw a cop car coming. Turned off my lights & music & went inside for like 20 mins. The cop didn’t even knock on my door cuz when he got there, there was no noise complaint to act on. After he left I got back to crafting & blasting music.

They weren’t done yet.

I made a sign that said **** OFF & once all the spray painted letters & glue was dry I hung it from an old swing set frame & pointed it at his camera that was watching my backyard. And to deal with the camera, well, you wanna be a creep. Ok, I gotchu boo. I waited until like 1 am the next night & then stripped down to nothing but my panties & stood in my backyard & stared at his camera for like 15 mins straight in nothing but my undies. I don’t think he enjoyed the view of my fat *** & ***. The camera was taken down the next day. I haven’t heard a peep from that jerk or gotten the cops called on me for nonsense since.”

That was some extreme, mulit-level revenge!

Here’s how Reddit users reacted.

This person chimed in.

Another individual shared an idea for revenge.

This reader shared their thoughts.

Another individual suggests an intervention.

And this person shared another idea for revenge.

I think this old-timer is gonna keep his mouth shut from now on.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.