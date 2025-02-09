One Hundred Years Ago, Some Predictions Were Made About 2025, And Some Of Them Are Proving Way Too Accurate

When it comes to predictions about the future, there seems like there’s always a way to make them fit the bill when the time comes, if you squint hard enough.

Read through these 2025 predictions from a century ago and see what you can make of them now that we’re staring that future in the face.

Professor Archibald Montgomery Low was not a real professor, but he was a prolific London inventor at the turn of the century. He created the first television prototype in 1914 and the first uncrewed aircraft during the first World War.

The “father of the radio guidance system” was also a prolific writer and futurist. In 1925 he published The Future, a book that foresaw how technology would transform our lives by 2025.

Among these predictions was “automatic telephones that get the right number every time,” moving sidewalks (both horizontal and vertical), and that “a television machine will replace the picture paper.”

Oh, and that the daily news will be delivered over a “loudspeaker.”

Not bad, eh?

That’s not all, either.

He also alluded to the invention of alarm clocks and the discovery of renewable energy. Of the latter, he mused that “wind and tide are also to be harnessed to the service of man.”

He’s missed the mark (so far) on the idea that the entire world would be wearing synthetic felt onesies by 2025, but nailed online banking and the trouble that technology might cause via criminals.

Pretty impressive, eh?

Of course, we’re extrapolating quite a bit from what he actually said, but vague predictions are always winning predictions.

Keep that in mind if you decide to put in your thoughts on 2125.

