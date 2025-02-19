Her Life Is Dedicated To Her Kids Outside Of Working Hours, Even When Her Husband Goes Out. Now She Wants To Go Out For Just The Third Time In A Year, But Her Husband Is Putting His Foot Down.

After you’ve had kids, some things that seemed simple before can feel almost impossible.

Like seeing friends, for example.

Unless the event revolves around children, fitting friends in can be difficult at best.

And for the woman in this story, hers and her husband’s tight work schedules meant no time for fun outside of family life.

But when she realized that her husband was getting way more time outside the home than she was, things started to get tense in their relationship.

AITA for going out when my husband has to work the next day? My husband (32) and I (34) both work full time day jobs, Monday to Friday. He works a second job a couple Saturdays a month so we can (barely) afford to keep our 3-year-old son and 4-year-old daughter in preschool. When he has work on a Saturday, he expects me to stay home and be in charge of the baby monitor so he doesn’t have to, because he wakes up around 5:30am for work and works 12 hours. For context, the kids are still on a monitor because the master is two levels below the kids’ rooms.

I think that it’s unreasonable. I rarely get to see my friends, and it’s not like our kids wake up at night—they’ve been excellent sleepers since they were each three months old. The only time one of us has to go in at night is when a kid is sick or has a nightmare, both of which are rare. Even so, I never get back after 10pm. And he goes to bed at 8pm right after the kids, so it’s not like he can’t get a head on sleep start either. Additionally, we both get up before 6am for our day jobs, and he goes to his hobby every Thursday, often staying out until 10pm or later. And then gets up for work Friday with no issues.

The last time I tried to go out a night before his second job, it was because I wanted to go buy a dress for a friend’s wedding that was two days later (because I had no other time to shop). He freaked out at 8pm telling me I was ridiculous and needed to come home THAT MINUTE. Now I’ve been up since 3:45am because I realized he works tomorrow (Saturday) and I accidentally scheduled a meetup with my friends at 7pm tonight, just before the kids go to sleep. He’s going to be insufferable and insist I cancel which annoys me to no end. We sleep in separate rooms (and have done since my first pregnancy) so it’s not like I’m barging in after he’s asleep. AITA?

Somehow it’s okay for him to go out every Thursday night, leaving her with the kids, but when she does the same on a rare occasion suddenly it’s a problem?

Something’s not right here.

It’s really important that this woman sees her husband’s behavior for what it is.

Either immature and selfish, or downright controlling.

She shouldn’t be denied her freedom like this.

