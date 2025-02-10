Parents Immigrated From Mexico To Canada, But Their Adult Child Loathes Living There And Wants To Move Back Home

Not everyone likes living where they grew up.

Sometimes children choose to move when they’re adults.

In today’s story, one person wants to move to another country, the country where the parents were born.

The parents do not like this idea.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA For trying to leave my parent’s country “since I was born?” Kind of a complex story so I’ll give out the bigger lines: Ever since I’ve been “thinking” (like, starting first grade elementary essentially) I’ve always wanted to move to Mexico. My parents grew up there and I’m the only one in my family who wasn’t born there. We live in Canada since I’ve been born, my parents immigrated a few years before having me.

OP does not like living in Canada.

Now, my WHOLE life my mom and dad have been conflicted about my “desire to leave them” and move back home. Full honesty: I’m 22. I’m an adult. I’ve lived in Canada long enough to know I’m not happy here.

Here’s why leaving is complicated…

The weather is really difficult because I’m easily sick, I’m always pointed out as an immigrant, and just, multiple multiple reasons. However, although I’ve clearly always been in conflict and trying to leave this country- my mom thinks I’m a jerk for “always wanting to leave her”.

OP still wants to leave Canada.

I get her point of view to an extent, because I HAVE tried my whole life to leave this country- but I can’t decide if that makes me a jerk (not acknowledging my parent’s sacrifice) or a person trying to find a life they like. (Ps, yes I know Mexico is supposedly a third world country and Canada isn’t. However, I know I can live a decent life in either country (one I which I would be much happier though).

I wonder if she has ever been to Mexico.

It might be a good idea to visit before deciding to move there.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

These are good points.

It’s important to explain the reasoning to the parents.

Canada isn’t necessarily better than Mexico.

This is a very good point!

Moving away from home is part of growing up!

And most people prefer the warmth.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.