Patient Learned She Got Charged During A Visit To A Doctor Because She Was Asked Specific Questions

Oh great, they’re making healthcare even more complicated now!

Sign me up!

In case you didn’t pick up what I’m putting down, that was SARCASM.

Anyway, on to the story…

A woman named Rachel posted a video on TikTok and talked about the frustrating experience she had during a visit to her doctor.

Rachel said, “I just found out that when you go to the doctor’s every year, and they’re asking you if you are having any sad thoughts or any questions about your alcohol and substance issues, they are charging your insurance company money to ask you those questions.”

She said that her insurance was billed $60 for the question about alcohol and $30 for a mental health screening.

Rachel continued, “I’m offended that my mental health is less money than my alcohol issues.”

The caption to her video reads, “That questionnaire on your yearly doctor visit just cost you $100. The healthcare industry is cwwiminnall.”

Check out her video.

Here’s what viewers had to say.

Healthcare in America…it’s not for the weak!

