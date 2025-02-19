Poor Parents Make Life Miserable For Their Teenage Daughter, So She Moves In With Her Boyfriend’s Family And Makes Them Pay Her What She’s Owed

Most parents want what’s best for their children.

In this story, we meet two types of parents.

One young lady’s parents are truly horrible and definitely don’t want what’s best for her.

Thankfully, she’s dating a young man whose family is willing to help her get out of this bad situation.

Let’s read all the details.

Disowning their daughter, regretting forever. This basically happened like three weeks ago. I moved out from my mother’s house, since I was going off to university to study math and physics. My brother had a girlfriend, who I really liked and respected. I soon accepted her as part of my family. She used to spend lots of time at our place, because her parents were a nightmare. They were pretty poor, which doesn’t have anything to do with them being horrible parent, just for context. But they also were stingy.

The girlfriend’s parents really sound horrible.

Here in Germany, you’ll get money for your child to buy them food, provide shelter, warmth and clothes. Her parents didn’t spend her child money on anything for her. She had to sleep in a dark, cold room, buy her own clothes and got no pocket money.

She didn’t have enough money.

The only money she got was from her job, being a postgirl. That job only amounted to 48 Euros total in a month. And her bus ticket would already cost her 58 Euros, so she had to ask her mother to lend her something, which she would have to pay back to her. Her parents didn’t want her to move out or go study, since she was way to intelligent for them to ever control, unlike her simple brother.

This mother definitely doesn’t want the best for her child.

When she said, she wanted to move together with my brother into the city, where she had gotten an apprenticeship, her mom nearly exploded. She actually had hoped, she wouldn’t get the job, so she could realize how stupid she was for wanting a good future for herself. You can imagine how much her parents hated my brother.

The girlfriend lives with them now.

Fast forward: I come back home to stay a few weeks at home, visiting friends and relatives. She is as usual at our house. But my mother then told me, she was living here, permanently, being registered exactly at my home address. I’m a little stunned, as I had only some days before that suggested the very thing to her and she said she didn’t want to break ties with her family.

What a horrible thing to do!

But things changed, when her mom tried to cut up her prom dress, she had been given my by mother as a present. She was furious about what her mother wanted to do. She just explained, that she never got such a nice dress, so why would her daughter. My brother gf just called my brother, my mother then drove him, since his car is getting fixed to her.

She couldn’t take everything with her.

They just packed up the most stuff they could carry, not including a lot of stuff my brothers gf had gotten as a present, since ‘she didn’t pay for it, so it wasn’t hers’. So her bike, her clothes given to her by her aunt and some of the presents she had gotten from my brother had to be left behind, since she was threatening with the cops. The last words were “You can always come back to us, when he has beaten you black and blue, WE love you.” My brother can be a jerk, but he never got violent towards anyone.

Time for justice.

Since this day she is living with us. Now here come da juice😍 Since my mother is really good with law and legal stuff, we have gotten her parents to pay her the child money they are now owning her. We also requested for a money support for her, since she got no income.

It’s going to be a lot of money for the girlfriend.

She is only 18, so she will get a lot of money, plus her child money, plus the apprenticeship earnings, plus an little extra from our family. Since she isn’t living with her family anymore (they were getting Wohngeld, with is a financial support given to you per person and square metres of your living space) the Wohnungsgeld also got a lot less. Mind you, her parents were gifting themselves smart watches and laptops to Christmas. My brothers gf had gotten a shampoo bottle with a discount label on it.

She’s not about to let her parents pay a penny less than they owe her.

So, after a few days they realised they were in a lot of financial doodoo and had to pay her back 4 months of child support, which they couldn’t. They pleated for the amount to be halved which my brothers gf could have agreed to. But she just took a pen, and said ” Forget that.” crossed out their plea and put it back into the envelope. She now doesn’t have anything to do with her family anymore, who tried through multiple means to get to her. I really admire her for staying that cool all these years. She rocks!

Those parents are horrible!

Thank goodness this young lady’s boyfriend’s family is helping her out of that bad situation.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This is such a kind offer!

Here’s a similar story.

This person feels bad for parents in the United States.

Another person from Germany weighs in.

This person can relate.

What a horrible way to grow up!

Some people just shouldn’t be parents.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.