Pregnant Wife Works Full Time, But Her Stay-At-Home Husband Lets The House Fall Into Chaos. Now She’s Questioning Their Entire Relationship.

Balancing work and home life is tough, but it’s even harder when one partner isn’t pulling their weight.

So, what would you do if your spouse, who stays home full-time, refused to handle household responsibilities and instead blamed you for the mess despite you working long hours while pregnant?

Would you keep pushing for fairness?

Or would you accept the imbalance just to keep the peace?

In today’s story, one woman faces this exact struggle and is looking for advice.

Here’s the whole story.

AITA for expecting my stay at home husband to do the stay at home duties? My husband “Jack” (33M) and I (28F) have a toddler together and have another one on the way. He’s a stay-at-home, and I work full-time. I’m out of the house the majority of the day while he’s home with the toddler. Jack doesn’t do anything. He never sets an alarm to get up with the toddler. I do. He sits in the living room until our toddler’s nap (which varies every day), then goes to the basement to play his video games. Our toddler will sleep anywhere from 2 to 3 hours. Then, once our toddler wakes up, he gets her, makes dinner, and maybe gets one chore done around the house. Almost every day he does this. There are some days when I’m pleasantly surprised.

Keeping their home clean is really hard.

I’ve talked to Jack multiple times about keeping the house clean, but he claims it’s not fair that I don’t have to do anything (which isn’t true). If the house is kept up, I do dishes, laundry, and meal prep on my days off. Sometimes, I’ll bake, too. I’ll also be on toddler duty. However, once he lets the house go, I don’t do anything other than clean the areas my toddler is in so she’s not affected by it because she deserves a clean house. I have (almost) gotten the house completely cleaned 3 times now, and he lets the house go. I’ve tried splitting chores, but again, it’s hard when I work full time and I’m out of the house the majority of the day. My job has me on my feet all day and some days are harder than others.

She tried to reason with Jack, but he wasn’t having it.

I always tell Jack (and have proven it sometimes) that if the roles were reversed, I’d have the house cleaned for him. Jack claims that’s not true. He claims it’s my fault that the house is trashed because I should do more, yet I work full time because he didn’t want to work, which I supported and made more sense financially. I have also been really tired and just want to sleep due to my pregnancy, but Jack gets mad if I don’t wake up in the morning, even though I let him sleep in most mornings. We literally had another fight about the house being trashed and instead of helping me clean like I asked, he’s now working in the garage. (Jack will literally find other things to do other than clean the house. For example, if there’s a task that needs to be done, he’ll take all day to do it, even if it’s an hour-long job). AITA?

Wow! This really is an awkward living situation.

Let’s see what the fine folks over at Reddit have to say about it.

Exactly! He’s home to be a parent, not be lazy all day.

As this person points out, he did a great job flipping the script.

This pretty much sums it up.

According to this person, Jack needs to get a job.

As another mentioned, he needs to get a job and be a responsible adult.

She’s been doing too much for too long.

Now it’s his turn.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.