Record Store Staff Politely Asked A Customer To Wear Headphones When Playing Their Songs, But The Customer Got Upset At This Request

Some people can be very mindless when it comes to being loud and inconsiderate in public.

This man who works in a record store shares a story about one of his customers.

He asked the customer to wear headphones, but the customer was offended by this suggestion.

Who is wrong here?

Read the story below for all the details.

AITA for asking someone to wear headphones if they want to listen to their own music? I work at a record store. This morning, someone came in to the shop through the bargain records. As they were looking through the records, they were looking songs up on their phone and playing them from beginning to end at nearly full volume.

This man offered the customer a pair of headphones.

We already have music playing over the store speakers, so the combined music made an unpleasant cacophony of noise. They spent 30 minutes shopping and playing their music. So I walked over and offered them a pair of headphones to listen to their music. Turns out, they have an iPhone so there’s no headphone jack. And I don’t have a lightning adapter.

He told them politely to use headphones next time.

Around 15 minutes later, he came up to the counter to ring up. Once they paid, I asked them verbatim: “Next time you come to shop, could you bring earbuds or headphones?” My tone was understanding and I just wanted to eliminate the problem in the future since the guy is somewhat regular.

But the customer got upset and offended by the reminder.

He got upset and told me that it’s a record store. That he should be able to listen to the songs he doesn’t know. He was offended that I mentioned it. I said that if every customer was listening to music like he was, then it would be complete chaos. I’m curious if anyone shares his point of view. AITA?

Wearing headphones seems like a reasonable request.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit.

Some people have no consideration for others.

