Renter Is Kicked Out Due To False Claims Of Bad Hygiene, So The Renter Decides To Report The Landlord And Try To Get Him Arrested

Imagine living in a rental unit, minding your own business, and all of a sudden your landlord decides to kick you out for reasons that are suspect at best.

You’d probably be pretty upset.

That’s the situation in today’s story, and the renter is determined not to let the landlord get away with this.

He’s out for revenge!

Let’s see what he plans to do.

You want to kick me out of my house share over unsubstantiated claims of hygiene? I will report you to every legal branch. I never got a book to keep track of rent, I never signed any agreements, I was never told of health compromising mold, or deadly mice dropping along with mouse visitations or giant wall cracks. I always kept the house clean, but you have been fishing for excuses to remove me, so you can shoot up the rent in my room. Okay then.

It’s time for payback.

I am going to get free legal aid, then I am going to report you to the house rental board in my country, then the board that deals with bad landlords. Then, I may very well fact check some things with the local police department and social welfare department. In my country if you avoid registering with a tenancy board you either get a €4000 fine or six months in the slammer. Then we’ll see who are the unhygienic ones who are also tax evaders.

He will revel in the landlord’s fall from glory.

I can’t wait to see you, so I can smile at your inevitable downfall. You used me, I will destroy you in kind. Then I am going to bask in Reddit update glory.

This person sounds REALLY upset and spiteful. It must have been a bad situation.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person shares another story of getting kicked out of an apartment.

This reader loves the fire behind OP’s words.

Another reader likes OP’s revenge style.

And there were LOTs of comments where readers were eager for an update.

This revenge sounds justified.

No one on Reddit seems to disagree!

