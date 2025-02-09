Roommate Brings Strangers Over And Leaves Them Alone In The Apartment, But Then Acts Like It’s Not A Problem When They Ask Her To Stop

Sharing an apartment in college can be tricky—especially when personal boundaries clash with social habits.

One roommate is grappling with her discomfort after her roommate left a stranger alone in their shared space.

With her home, belongings, and beloved cats on the line, she’s questioning whether her request for boundaries makes her a jerk.

AITA for asking my roommate to stop bringing people over My college roommate (20 f) invited some friends over to our apartment. I (ftm 19) don’t mind this at all, I’m happy she has friends and the people she invited are people I get along with. The issue is when she said it was okay for them to stay in the apartment after we both left for class. The guy she left in our apartment is someone I had never met before.

Cool friends, but this is not a free Airbnb.

I grew up in a really awful situation and I am very uncomfortable with new people, especially in my space.

I talked to my roommate about this. I told her that I was uncomfortable and would appreciate if she didn’t have people we didn’t know very well stay alone in our apartment.

Everything I own is in this apartment, my cats are in this apartment, this is my home. She lives here during the school year and goes home during the summer and breaks. She got upset that I asked her not to bring people we barely know to our apartment when we aren’t here. She said I was being hypocritical because I bring people over she doesn’t know.

That’s not the same!

I explained that I don’t mind if she brings people over, I only mind if she leaves them here alone. She said I was being a jerk. Am I in the wrong?

Redditors voted NTA on this one.

This person says a conversation about their differences could help.

This person says it’s absolutely wild to think this is okay.

This person says one chance is all it takes.

Trust issues or guest list blues—when boundaries get crossed, so do tempers.

You have to respect the people you live with first, however.

