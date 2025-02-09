Roommate Invites Homeless Friend To Sleep On The Couch Without Asking, Then Gets Upset When His Other Roommates Refuse To Let Him Stay

Household boundaries can be tough to set, especially when it involves someone in need.

So, what would you do if a roommate invited a guest to stay over without asking, and you weren’t comfortable with it? Would you go along with it if the person had nowhere else to go? Or would you stand your ground?

In today’s story, one person faces this exact dilemma when their roommate offers their couch to a homeless friend. Here’s how it all played out.

AITA for not letting my roommates friend sleep on our couch? My roommate brought a homeless friend over and told him that he could sleep on our couch. Automatically, me and another roommate said no because we don’t want people to sleep in our house unless they sleep in someone’s room. The main reason we said no to this guy though, was because of how bad he smelled, it filled the whole house.

The roommate hit him with a guilt trip.

I didn’t say this to him, but I did bring it up to the roommate. The roommate who invited him later told me that it was messed up for me to say no to a homeless person having a warm place to sleep. I feel awful because I absolutely hate the fact that there are people out there who don’t have what I have and that I actually did deny someone a place to sleep when I could have helped them for a night. AITA?

Yikes! It’s easy to see both sides of this issue, but two of the three roommates were against it.

